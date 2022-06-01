Left Menu

CM Yogi arrives in Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday arrived at Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2022 10:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 10:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday arrived at Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The chief minister participated in a 'Shila Pujan' ceremony for the construction of the sanctum sanctorum. He will also inaugurate Shri Ramlala Sadan, a Dravidian-style temple, at the site.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and the saints and Mahants of 90 maths and temples associated with the Ram Mandir movement were also present at the ceremony. Recitation of Ramarcha, Durga Saptashati, Rudrabhishek, Ram Raksha Stotra, Vishnu Sahasranama, Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand is underway ahead of the construction of the Garbhagriha of Ram Mandir.

During the foundation stone laying ceremony, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will place the first carved stone of the 'Garbha Griha'. According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is in charge of the construction of the temple, the sanctum sanctorum is expected to be completed by December 2023.

On August 5, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the construction of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya and since then the construction work has been proceeding at a fast pace. The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (now retired) had on November 9, 2019, unanimously delivered its verdict that the land in Ayodhya where Babri Masjid once stood, belongs to Ram Lalla. (ANI)

