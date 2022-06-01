Left Menu

Lloyd's of London says working with regulators to implement Russia sanctions

Lloyd's of London, the world's oldest insurance market, said on Wednesday that it was working closely with British and international governments and regulators to implement global sanctions against Russia.

"Lloyd's supports and remains focused on the delivery of a global sanctions regime against the Russian state," Lloyd's said.

The Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/10372dd3-be3c-42b9-982b-241a38efcc88 late on Tuesday that Britain and the European Union had agreed a coordinated ban on insuring ships carrying Russian oil to shut Moscow out of the Lloyd's insurance market.

