Left Menu

OPEC+ technical meeting did not discuss Russia suspension, sources say

Ministers from OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others, meet on Thursday to set oil output policy and are expected to confirm a previously agreed increase in oil production. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in Saudi Arabia on the latest leg of a visit to the Middle East, said on Wednesday that cooperation through OPEC+ remained relevant for Russia.

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:56 IST
OPEC+ technical meeting did not discuss Russia suspension, sources say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An OPEC+ technical meeting on Wednesday did not discuss the idea of suspending Russia from an oil supply deal, four OPEC+ sources told Reuters before Thursday's talks that are expected to confirm an existing plan to lift oil output modestly.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday that some OPEC members were considering an idea to suspend Russia from the deal, as Western sanctions hurt Russia's ability to produce more. The report cited OPEC delegates. There were "no discussions on exempting Russia," one of the sources said in reference to Wednesday's meeting of the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee, adding that there had been no such talks more generally either.

Six other OPEC+ delegates said the idea was not being discussed by the group. Ministers from OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and others, meet on Thursday to set oil output policy and are expected to confirm a previously agreed increase in oil production.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in Saudi Arabia on the latest leg of a visit to the Middle East, said on Wednesday that cooperation through OPEC+ remained relevant for Russia. On Tuesday, Lavrov had met Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and they both praised the level of cooperation inside OPEC+, the Russian foreign ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022