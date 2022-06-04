Left Menu

Heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets over northwest and central India

Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over northwest and central India during the next two-three days, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 23:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heatwave conditions are likely in isolated pockets over northwest and central India during the next two-three days, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Saturday. The weather office said that isolated places in Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Delhi will witness heatwave on June 4 and 5.

The IMD also predicted that areas in Vidarbha, Jharkhand, interior Odisha and Chhattisgarh will witness heatwave conditions from June 4 to 6 and south Uttar Pradesh and north Madhya Pradesh from June 4 to 8. It said there is likely to be an increase in rainfall activity likely over South Peninsular India from June 7. It predicted an intense spell of rainfall over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

The weather office had predicted isolated/scattered rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal during next five days and isolated heavy rainfall over Bihar on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

