Delhi Sports University signs MoU with University of East London for world-class sports education for Indian athletes

Delhi Sports University on Tuesday signed an with the University of East London to impart world-class sports education to Indian athletes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 20:45 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Sports University on Tuesday signed an with the University of East London to impart world-class sports education to Indian athletes. "Big Milestone for Indian Sports! Arvind Kejriwal Government signed an MoU with the University of East London. Delhi Sports University will produce Olympic medal-winning athletes, fulfilling every Indian's dream. This will prove to be a historic agreement for the entire country," the official twitter handle of AAP tweeted.

Vivienne Stern, International Director, UK Universities, Barbara Wickham, Country Director, British Council India, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Karnam Malleswari, Vice Chancellor, Delhi Sports University, and senior education leaders from India and the UK were present on the occasion among other dignitaries. Kejriwal said, "Delhi Sports University (DSU) is not just the heritage of Delhi but the country. The success of DSU will be measured by the number of medals we win in the Olympics."

"It is a historical day for the country as an Agreement of Delhi Sports University with the University of East London has been signed. Our aim is to give better facilities and international level coaching to the players. We want India to bring more medals in the Olympics tournament. DSU is the heritage of the country," he said. Kejriwal said the university will welcome talent from all corners of the country in all kinds of sports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

