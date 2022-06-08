Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between India and Australia for technical cooperation in urban water security

MoU would reinforce bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the area of urban water security. 

New Delhi | Updated: 08-06-2022 17:27 IST
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, was apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, and Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT), Government of Australia for Technical Cooperation in urban water management. The MoU has been signed in December 2021.

MoU would reinforce bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the area of urban water security. It would strengthen institutional capacities at all levels for urban water management; improve accessibility, affordability & quality of water and sanitation services; promote circular economy of water & water-secure cities; encourage climate resilient water management practices; enhance community participation in water management and improve social inclusion through initiatives for accessible infrastructure.

MoU will enable both sides to learn about technological advancements gained by two nations in key areas of urban water security and will promote exchange of learning, best practices and capacity building of institutions. This will help towards realisation of AatmaNirbhar Bharat.

