Left Menu

PM Modi inaugurates Biotech Startup Expo - 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 11:09 IST
PM Modi inaugurates Biotech Startup Expo - 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Biotech Startup Expo - 2022. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Thursday. Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the event.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 is a two-day event being held on June 9 and 10. It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

The event is being held to mark the completion of ten years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the Expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'. The Expo will act as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators, government officials, etc, said the PMO.

About 300 stalls are set up at the Expo, that showcases the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, and clean energy, among others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022