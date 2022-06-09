PM Modi inaugurates Biotech Startup Expo - 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Thursday. Union Ministers Jitendra Singh, Piyush Goyal and Dharmendra Pradhan were also present at the event.

According to the Prime Minister's Office, the Biotech Startup Expo - 2022 is a two-day event being held on June 9 and 10. It is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC).

The event is being held to mark the completion of ten years of setting up of BIRAC. The theme of the Expo is 'Biotech Startup Innovations: Towards AatmaNirbhar Bharat'. The Expo will act as a platform to connect entrepreneurs, investors, industry leaders, scientists, researchers, bio-incubators, manufacturers, regulators, government officials, etc, said the PMO.

About 300 stalls are set up at the Expo, that showcases the applications of biotechnology in various fields such as healthcare, genomics, biopharma, agriculture, industrial biotechnology, waste-to-value, and clean energy, among others. (ANI)

