Kremlin says no more gas cuts to European customers expected

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 09-06-2022 16:06 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 15:49 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Thursday it does not expect Gazprom to cut gas supplies to any more European customers, adding that its scheme to make buyers pay for their gas in roubles was functioning as intended.

Gazprom has cut supplies to some European countries for refusing to make payments for Russian gas in roubles under a new scheme the Kremlin set up in response to Western sanctions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

