BRIEF-U.S. Average Retail Gasoline Price Tops $5 A Gallon For The First Time - AAA

June 11 (Reuters) -

* U.S. AVERAGE RETAIL GASOLINE PRICE TOPS $5 A GALLON FOR THE FIRST TIME - AAA

* U.S. AVERAGE RETAIL GASOLINE PRICE ON JUNE 11 INCREASED TO $5.004 A GALLON FROM $4.986 A DAY EARLIER - AAA

