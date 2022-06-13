Left Menu

London stocks hit more than three-week low on UK slowdown fears

UK shares fell to their lowest level in more than three weeks on Monday after data showed Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank in April, adding to worries about a slowdown in growth ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting this week.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-06-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 12:47 IST
London stocks hit more than three-week low on UK slowdown fears
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK shares fell to their lowest level in more than three weeks on Monday after data showed Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank in April, adding to worries about a slowdown in growth ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting this week. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index dipped 0.9% and the domestically-focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 1.3%, touching their lowest levels since May 19.

Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% from March, while over the three months to April, GDP was up by 0.2%, slowing sharply from growth of 0.8% in the three months to March, official data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast that the British economy would grow by 0.1% in April from March and by 0.4% in the February-April period.

The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25% as it battles red-hot inflation. If the BoE opts for a bigger hike, it will stoke recession fears. Oil majors BP Plc and Shell Plc slipped 2% and 2.4% respectively, while industrial miners shed 1.5%, as commodity prices slid on concerns around demand due to a rise in China's COVID-19 cases and sluggish global economic growth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
2
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022