London stocks hit more than three-week low on UK slowdown fears
UK shares fell to their lowest level in more than three weeks on Monday after data showed Britain's economy unexpectedly shrank in April, adding to worries about a slowdown in growth ahead of a Bank of England policy meeting this week.
Gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% from March, while over the three months to April, GDP was up by 0.2%, slowing sharply from growth of 0.8% in the three months to March, official data showed. Economists polled by Reuters had on average forecast that the British economy would grow by 0.1% in April from March and by 0.4% in the February-April period.
The Bank of England (BoE) is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 1.25% as it battles red-hot inflation. If the BoE opts for a bigger hike, it will stoke recession fears. Oil majors BP Plc and Shell Plc slipped 2% and 2.4% respectively, while industrial miners shed 1.5%, as commodity prices slid on concerns around demand due to a rise in China's COVID-19 cases and sluggish global economic growth.
