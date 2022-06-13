UK competition watchdog agrees to carry out review of retail fuel market

Britain's competition watchdog has agreed to a government request to carry out a review of the retail fuel market to see whether a cut in duty has been passed onto consumers, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday.

In a letter to Kwarteng, published by the government, the chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority said it would carry out a "short and focused review of the market and provide advice to government on steps that might be taken to improve outcomes for consumers across the UK".

