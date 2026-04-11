Modi's Fiery Critique of West Bengal's Syndicate Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing critique of West Bengal's ruling party, TMC, accusing it of running a 'syndicate' government. He promised decisive actions against crimes targeting women if BJP takes control.

Addressing a rally in Dakshin Dinajpur, Modi highlighted the chaos during Lionel Messi's Kolkata visit as a symbol of TMC's control over sports, alleging the situation has spiraled into lawlessness.

Modi promised reopening cases of atrocities against women, criticized TMC for disrespecting President Murmu, and assured citizenship for Matua and Namasudra communities under CAA, aiming to build a future of trust and security in the state.