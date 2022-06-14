Left Menu

Germany boosts energy security with $10 bln Gazprom Germania plan

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 14-06-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 21:29 IST
Germany boosts energy security with $10 bln Gazprom Germania plan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany will put Gazprom Germania, the energy business abandoned by Russia's Gazprom in April, under long-term administration and back it with a loan of around 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion) to help bolster the security of Europe's energy supplies.

The energy trading, storage and transmission business, which Gazprom ditched following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, will be renamed Securing Energy for Europe GmbH, the German government said in a statement A government source said state investment bank KfW would support the company with a loan of between 9 and 10 billion euros designed to ensure the continuity of a business that is important for Europe's energy supplies.

The new, long-term arrangement will allow administrators to focus on securing energy supplies. Under the previous, short-term agreement, administrators' primary duty would have been to preserve the company's capital for its original owner, the Russian state. German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said the state-guaranteed loans would have no implications for the federal budget.

"They are just guarantees," he said. Gazprom Germania's intertwined network of units includes trader Wingas and storage firm Astora, which operates 6 billion cubic metres of underground gas caverns in Germany and Austria.

UK arm Gazprom Marketing & Trading provides fuel to consumers including factories, restaurants and the National Health Service, which has caused concerns in Britain that could be alleviated by the German move. ($1 = 0.9606 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022