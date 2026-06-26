Putin and Lukashenko Hold Crucial Talks Amid Ukraine Tensions
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held discussions focusing on the Ukraine conflict, trade cooperation, and regional security. Amid escalating tensions, Ukraine accuses Belarus of aiding Russia, while Belarus denies involvement and blames Ukraine and the West for the frictions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko engaged in critical talks on Friday, centered on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and bilateral trade issues.
The discussions, held at Putin's Valdai residence, delved into joint project implementations and regional security matters, with no press statements expected, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.
Amidst increasing tensions, Ukraine accuses Belarus of supporting Russia’s military efforts, which both Moscow and Minsk deny. Lukashenko maintains Belarus is being wrongly pushed towards conflict by Ukraine and its Western allies.