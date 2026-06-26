Putin and Lukashenko Hold Crucial Talks Amid Ukraine Tensions

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko engaged in critical talks on Friday, centered on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and bilateral trade issues.

The discussions, held at Putin's Valdai residence, delved into joint project implementations and regional security matters, with no press statements expected, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Amidst increasing tensions, Ukraine accuses Belarus of supporting Russia’s military efforts, which both Moscow and Minsk deny. Lukashenko maintains Belarus is being wrongly pushed towards conflict by Ukraine and its Western allies.