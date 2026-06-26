Europe Sizzles: Record Heatwave Hits Continent Hard

Health Authorities Across Europe Were On High Alert On Friday As A Killer Heatwave Progressed Across The Continent

Across Europe, a devastating heatwave is breaking temperature records and causing widespread disruption. In France, and Britain, soaring temperatures have led to alcohol bans and mass gathering cancellations, while in Germany, roads melted under the unbearable heat.

As records tumbled and the heatwave intensified, cultural landmarks closed, farms suffered, and the Met Office extended red alerts in England, Netherlands, and beyond. The World Meteorological Organisation predicts further shifts across Europe as the month progresses.

The unprecedented heat has severely strained healthcare infrastructure, with hospitals struggling to handle increased emergencies. As experts point to climate change as a driving factor, the need for immediate environmental action becomes ever more critical.