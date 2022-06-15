Left Menu

Israel, EU to sign natural gas export deal -Israel's Energy Ministry

Israel and the European Union will sign a natural gas export deal on Wednesday during a regional energy conference in Cairo, Israel's Energy Ministry said. The EU has said Israel could be a new source of gas as it looks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 12:32 IST
Israel, EU to sign natural gas export deal -Israel's Energy Ministry

Israel and the European Union will sign a natural gas export deal on Wednesday during a regional energy conference in Cairo, Israel's Energy Ministry said.

The EU has said Israel could be a new source of gas as it looks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy. The deal will for the first time allow "significant" exports of Israeli gas to Europe, the ministry said.

Officials have said they expect the Israeli gas will be sent to liquefaction plants in Egypt and then shipped north to European market. The framework deal will be signed by Israel, the EU and Egypt, according to the Israeli ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

NASA/ESA observatory records spectacular coronal mass ejection: Watch video

 Global
3
Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence motion

Bilawal refutes link between Imran Khan's Russia visit and no-confidence mot...

 Pakistan
4
Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

Jan. 6 panel postpones Wednesday's hearing -statement

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022