Israel, EU to sign natural gas export deal -Israel's Energy Ministry
Israel and the European Union will sign a natural gas export deal on Wednesday during a regional energy conference in Cairo, Israel's Energy Ministry said. The EU has said Israel could be a new source of gas as it looks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.
Israel and the European Union will sign a natural gas export deal on Wednesday during a regional energy conference in Cairo, Israel's Energy Ministry said.
The EU has said Israel could be a new source of gas as it looks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy. The deal will for the first time allow "significant" exports of Israeli gas to Europe, the ministry said.
Officials have said they expect the Israeli gas will be sent to liquefaction plants in Egypt and then shipped north to European market. The framework deal will be signed by Israel, the EU and Egypt, according to the Israeli ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israeli
- Russian
- European Union
- Energy Ministry
- Europe
- Israel
- Cairo
- European
- Egypt
ALSO READ
Israel, UAE sign free trade deal - ambassador
China gains from Russia-Ukraine war, increases aluminium exports to Europe
European shares hit by inflation angst, Unilever lifts FTSE 100
Israel signs major trade pact with Gulf state UAE
Russia widens Europe gas cuts as Gazprom halts Dutch trader's supply