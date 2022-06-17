Gujarat govt setting new dimensions in Anganwadi for development of mother and child

Giving an impetus to the Central government's Poshan Abhiyan or the National Nutrition Mission, the department of Woman and Child Development in Gujarat reached new heights with the help of regular modifications for the better health and development of women and children, said Avantika Darji, Additional Collector and Joint Director of ICDS in the state. "Gujarat government has launched the National Nutrition Mission in the same way the Centre has started it across the country. All the five lakh beneficiaries are getting the facility of 'take-home ration' which has different products for children, adults, girls and pregnant women," Darji told reporters.

She further said the state government also provides 10 kg of milk to Anganwadi along with groundnut oil. Speaking about the other schemes in Gujarat, Darji said, "State Minister Manishaben Vakil has launched "Pa Pa Pagli" scheme for Anganwadi. Under this scheme, we have transformed Anganwadi into a kindergarten with all the facilities for children including education, sports, healthcare, etc."

"We have also launched DBT to give benefits to all the beneficiaries digitally. Recently, the state government has appointed 7,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers," she added. Meanwhile, the beneficiaries lauded the Gujarat government for increasing the facilities in Anganwadis.

"There has been a lot of improvement in Anganwadis. Earlier, children used to have only food in Anganwadis, but now their physical and mental development is also being taken care of," Asha, one of the beneficiaries said. (ANI)

