Tata Power on Wednesday said it has installed 150 green energy-powered EV stations across residential societies, malls, commercial complexes and petrol pumps in Mumbai. These chargers are powered by renewable/clean energy sources like wind, solar, and hydropower, a company statement said.
Tata Power has also collaborated with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra, to install up to 5,000 EV charging points across Maharashtra. ''Our EV charging stations that are powered by clean energy will help in the promotion of e-mobility. We firmly believe Mumbai citizens will lead the 'Do Green' drive and serve as a role model for other major cities considering faster EV adoption,'' Sanjay Banga, President T &D - of Tata Power said in the statement.
