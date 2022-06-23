Left Menu

Iran foreign minister says only diplomacy can resolve Ukraine crisis

The Ukraine crisis can only be resolved diplomatically, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday during a press conference in Tehran alongside his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov. The Russian foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for a two-day visit to discuss Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, boosting bilateral and energy cooperation, and international and regional issues, according to Iranian state media.

Reuters | Updated: 23-06-2022 15:07 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 15:07 IST
The Russian foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for a two-day visit to discuss Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, boosting bilateral and energy cooperation, and international and regional issues, according to Iranian state media.

The Russian foreign minister arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for a two-day visit to discuss Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, boosting bilateral and energy cooperation, and international and regional issues, according to Iranian state media. "In regards to Ukraine, we believe that American actions done through NATO are part of the crisis' causes. However, the Islamic Republic does not see war as a solution and welcomes political talks on this issue," Amirabdollahian said.

While Moscow is challenging Western sanctions over Ukraine, Tehran's clerical rulers have been struggling to keep Iran's economy afloat because of U.S. sanctions that were reimposed after Washington exited Tehran's nuclear deal in 2018.

