SJVN starts river diversion work of 210 MW Luhri stage-1 project

Power producer SJVN on Saturday said it has started the river diversion work of the 210 MW Luhri Stage-1 hydro-electric project in Himachal Pradesh.

In November 2020, the government approved an investment of Rs 1,810.56 crore for the 210 MW power project located on river Satluj in Himachal Pradesh. This project will generate 758.20 million units of electricity annually.

SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma on Saturday triggered the last blast and inaugurated the river diversion of the project, the company said in a statement. With this, Luhri-1 Project enters the advanced stage of construction.

The completion of the 617-meter-long diversion tunnel is an important achievement for the project. Diversion of river water through the tunnel will pave the way for the construction of a coffer dam taking the company closer to its commissioning target, Sharma said.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 27, 2021, according to SJVN.

The CMD also inaugurated the commencement of fabrication of pen Stock and erection works of Diversion tunnel gates, it said.

