Left Menu

UGC-NET exam to be held in July, August 2022

The dates for the conduct of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) have been rolled out for July and August this year, informed the official on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 22:34 IST
UGC-NET exam to be held in July, August 2022
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The dates for the conduct of the University Grants Commission (UGC)-National Eligibility Test (NET) have been rolled out for July and August this year, informed an official on Saturday. UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles are 8, 9, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, and 14 August 2022.

"The dates for the conduct of UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles are 08, 09, 11, 12 July 2022 and 12, 13, and 14 August 2022. The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon on http://nta.ac.in and https://ugcnet.nta.nic Best wishes to all the applicants," Kumar tweeted. Earlier in April, UGC-NET was scheduled to conduct it in the first or second week of June by this year.

Meanwhile, the dates for the submission of forms for UGC-NET have been extended to May 30, 2022 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

OnePlus 9RT gets OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 (Android 12)

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022