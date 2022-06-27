Iran says 'ball in U.S. court' for revival of 2015 nuclear deal amid expectations of talks resuming
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-06-2022 12:13 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 12:12 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran said on Monday that the revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers depends on Washington, amid expectations that talks to save the pact will resume soon after the top EU diplomat's trip to the Islamic Republic.
"The ball is in Washington's court now," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly televised news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic Republic
- Foreign Ministry
- Tehran
- Washington
- Khatibzadeh
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran arrests suspect allegedly involved in Tehran hacking
U.S. awaits 'constructive' response from Tehran on nuclear deal
Iran says 'too early' to talk of Tehran, Riyadh reopening embassies
US, Iran in tense sea incident; Tehran preps new centrifuges
EU envoy to Russia arrives at Russian foreign ministry -RIA