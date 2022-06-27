Left Menu

Iran says 'ball in U.S. court' for revival of 2015 nuclear deal amid expectations of talks resuming

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 27-06-2022
Saeed Khatibzadeh Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Iran said on Monday that the revival of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers depends on Washington, amid expectations that talks to save the pact will resume soon after the top EU diplomat's trip to the Islamic Republic.

"The ball is in Washington's court now," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh told a weekly televised news conference.

