Iraq state news agency says Schlumberger to exit Kurdistan region
Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 14:49 IST
Top U.S. energy company Schlumberger has decided to exit Iraq's Kurdistan region following an Iraqi federal court ruling which deemed a Kurdish oil and gas law unconstitutional, the Iraqi state-news agency said on Monday citing informed sources.
The Iraqi News Agency report could not be independently confirmed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
