Left Menu

FACTBOX-G7 seeks to curb Russian oil income through price cap

So if a shipper or importer wanted these services they would have to commit to the Russian oil being sold for a set maximum price. GLOBAL OUTREACH, FRENCH IDEA G7 countries have been busy over past weeks seeking to convince countries that have no sanctions on Russia to buy in to the price cap. "These countries are asking questions about the feasibility, but in principle to pay less for energy is a very popular theme," an EU official said.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 21:28 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 21:28 IST
FACTBOX-G7 seeks to curb Russian oil income through price cap

The Group of Seven rich nations are debating a global price cap for Russian oil that would curb Moscow's energy revenues and potentially limit its ability to fund its invasion of Ukraine. LOWER EXPORTS, MORE MONEY

Higher crude oil and fuel prices allowed Russian revenues to climb in May despite its export volumes slipping due to sanctions, the International Energy Agency said in its June monthly report. Russian oil export revenues are estimated to have increased by $1.7 billion in May to about $20 billion.

The G7 nations have agreed to ban Russian oil imports, although some over time. Europe was still the destination for 43% of Russian oil and fuel last month. China's imports of Russian oil and fuel have risen, while India has overtaken Germany's place as the number two destination.

OIL PRICE CAP PLAN The G7 would ideally like to end Russian oil sales, but accepts that increased output from producers would not make up the shortfall.

The United States is pushing for a mechanism that would cap the price other countries pay for Russian oil. The idea is to tie financial services, insurance and shipping of oil cargoes to a cap on Russian oil price. So if a shipper or importer wanted these services they would have to commit to the Russian oil being sold for a set maximum price.

GLOBAL OUTREACH, FRENCH IDEA G7 countries have been busy over past weeks seeking to convince countries that have no sanctions on Russia to buy in to the price cap.

"These countries are asking questions about the feasibility, but in principle to pay less for energy is a very popular theme," an EU official said. The official said there were still details to settle - how to enforce the mechanism and how to prevent re-exportation or trans-shipment. The price would still have to be high enough for Russia to keep exporting.

France has said the oil price cap mechanism should extend beyond Russian products so that it had a broader impact to reduce prices. It has also mooted easing sanctions on Iran and Venezuela to pump more oil into the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global
4
Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Chairman Chandrasekaran

Persistent inflation likely to impact demand across categories, says TCPL Ch...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022