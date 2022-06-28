France's Macron: must continue with environment goals despite energy market pressures
Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 16:29 IST
- Country:
- Germany
French President Emmanuel Macron told the G7 summit in Germany that major world nations had to continue with climate change and environmental goals, despite current pressures on energy markets.
Macron said that the "order of energy transition remains clear" - namely that the worst energy source in terms of pollution was coal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Emmanuel Macron
- Germany
Advertisement