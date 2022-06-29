Left Menu

Russia says it's not in diplomatic contact with Canada and Germany over gas turbine issue

"There are no contacts through diplomatic channels, neither with Canada nor with Germany, over the issue of a turbine which is being upheld by Canadian authorities," Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday. Russia has repeatedly said that Western sanctions have delayed the return of the equipment from Canada to Gazprom and some officials have even warned that supplies via the Nord Stream 1 may dry out completely if the equipment is not returned.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:08 IST
Russia says it's not in diplomatic contact with Canada and Germany over gas turbine issue

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Moscow was not in diplomatic contact with Canada and Germany over repairs to a turbine which Moscow has cited as its reason for cutting gas flows to Europe via a pipeline.

Russia's state-controlled Gazprom has cut the capacity along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to just 40% of usual levels this month, citing the delayed return of equipment being serviced by Germany's Siemens Energy in Canada. Canada, alongside its Western allies, has issued sweeping sanctions on Russia after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine in what the Kremlin calls a "special military operation".

Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters last week that his country was trying to find a resolution that would respect "the intent of the sanctions" but not "penalize" its allies. "There are no contacts through diplomatic channels, neither with Canada nor with Germany, over the issue of a turbine which is being upheld by Canadian authorities," Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday.

Russia has repeatedly said that Western sanctions have delayed the return of the equipment from Canada to Gazprom and some officials have even warned that supplies via the Nord Stream 1 may dry out completely if the equipment is not returned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the universe

NIRISS, one of Webb's primary instruments is now fully ready to see the univ...

 United States
2
ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency landing near a rig in Arabian Sea; 4 persons rescued so far: Co.

ONGC helicopter, carrying 9 persons including two pilots, makes emergency la...

 India
3
NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch date

NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo resupply mission to space station gets new launch...

 United States
4
Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

Mild tremors felt in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022