Left Menu

CM Bommai exhorts Bosch to set up best technological support system in Bengaluru

Appreciating Bosch for its technological excellence and innovations, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today exhorted the Germany-based company to set up the greatest technological support system in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-06-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 22:07 IST
CM Bommai exhorts Bosch to set up best technological support system in Bengaluru
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Appreciating Bosch for its technological excellence and innovations, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai today exhorted the Germany-based company to set up the greatest technological support system in Bengaluru. The Chief Minister was speaking at 'Bosch Smart Campus' which was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared the next 25 years as the 'Amrit Kaal' for India to make rapid strides in education, health, manufacturing and innovation sectors as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations. Bosch should take a lead in technological advancement, Bommai said. Bosch is not just a manufacturing or software company. "It has evolved into a culture. It has been made possible by its commitment and hard work. It is a dream company for young engineers to work with, said Bommai while speaking at the inauguration."

"I too had dreamt of working in companies like Bosch and Tata. Its excellence and achievements speak for its 100 years of existence. Bosch had identified India's potential much before India attained its independence and set up its unit here," Bommai added. The Chief Minister Bengaluru has emerged as a global hub of technology and innovation. "From Genetics to aerospace, the city is home to over 400 top-notch R & D centres, and about 400 of the 500 Fortune companies have their presence here."

"Karnataka is at the forefront of Ethanol production. It is taking the lead in the production of Hydrogen as a green energy source. An MoU has been signed for the production of Ammonia from the seawater," he said while talking about Ethanol production. The Chief Minister wanted Bosch to establish its best research centre of global standards in Bengaluru and assured full cooperation from the State government in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022