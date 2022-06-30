Left Menu

RBI releases the Financial Stability Report, June 2022

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the 25th issue of the Financial Stability Report (FSR), which reflected the collective assessment of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on risks to financial stability and the resilience of the financial system.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2022 23:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 23:25 IST
RBI releases the Financial Stability Report, June 2022
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) released the 25th issue of the Financial Stability Report (FSR), which reflected the collective assessment of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on risks to financial stability and the resilience of the financial system. Notwithstanding the challenges from global spillovers, the Indian economy remains on the path of recovery, though inflationary pressures, external spillovers, and geopolitical risks warrant careful handling and close monitoring, the report said.

Banks, as well as non-banking financial institutions, have sufficient capital buffers to withstand shocks, it added. The report said that outlook for the global economy is shrouded by considerable uncertainty because of the war in Europe, front-loaded monetary policy normalization by central banks in response to persistently high inflation, and multiple waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the report.

The capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) rose to a new high of 16.7 per cent, while their gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio fell to a six-year low of 5.9 per cent in March 2022. Macro stress tests for credit risk reveal that SCBs would be able to comply with the minimum capital requirements even under severe stress scenarios, the report said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks vulnerable groups; Sanofi caps out-of-pocket insulin costs at $35 for uninsured U.S. patients and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns 'sustained transmission' of monkeypox risks v...

 Global
4
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022