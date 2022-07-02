Left Menu

Exxon signals big profits from second quarter oil and gas output

Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday signaled earnings from its oil and gas output will rise as much as $3.3 billion in the second quarter. The largest U.S. oil producer projected a sequential increase of between $2.5 billion and $ 3.3 billion from pumping oil and gas in a securities filing that provides a summary of factors influencing the period.

Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday signaled earnings from its oil and gas output will rise as much as $3.3 billion in the second quarter. The largest U.S. oil producer projected a sequential increase of between $2.5 billion and $ 3.3 billion from pumping oil and gas in a securities filing that provides a summary of factors influencing the period. Exxon posted a $4.49 billion operating profit from oil and gas output in the first quarter.

Analysts tracked by IBES Refinitiv forecast a per share profit of $2.99, up from $1.10 in the same quarter a year ago. Official results for the period will be released on July 29, according to a securities filing.

