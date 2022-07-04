Left Menu

4 injured after bus catches fire in Bhubaneswar

Four passengers were injured after a bus caught fire near the Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 04-07-2022 11:37 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 11:37 IST
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Four passengers were injured after a bus caught fire near the Baramunda bus stand in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The mishap occurred early in the morning when the private bus on its way to Bhubaneswar from Phulbani caught fire after it collided with a culvert on the service road beneath Baramunda overbridge near the Baramunda bus stand.

The fire station staff of Bhubaneswar immediately reached the spot with three firefighters to control the fire. The wounded passengers were admitted to the hospital.

All other passengers were reported safe and had a providential escape. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

