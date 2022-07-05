Left Menu

Norway government declines to comment on ongoing oil strike

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 05-07-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 17:43 IST
Norway's government on Tuesday declined to comment on the ongoing strike among Norwegian offshore workers that is reducing the Nordic country's oil and gas output.

"It is the social partners' responsibility to find a solution to any conflict," Deputy Labour Minister Maria Schumacher Walberg told Reuters in an emailed statement, referring to how wage disputes are generally resolved in Norway. "Thus, the Ministry has no comments to the ongoing conflict."

