New UK finance minister Zahawi says nothing off table on corporation tax

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 12:20 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 12:16 IST
Nadhim Zahawi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's new finance minister, Nadhim Zahawi, said on Wednesday he would look at everything when considering whether to continue with a planned increase in the corporate tax rate.

Asked about the planned corporation tax rate increase, he told Times Radio: "Nothing's off the table I will look at everything. When boards invest, companies invest, they invest for the long term and they do compare corporation tax rates."

