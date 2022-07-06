FACTBOX-Russian court suspends oil flows through Caspian pipeline

A Russian court ordered the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which transports oil from Kazakhstan via one of the world's largest pipelines, to suspend operations over paperwork on tackling oil spills, adding to international supply concerns. Following are key facts about the pipeline:

- The CPC accounts for about 1% of global oil trade - It is more than 1,500 km (930 miles) long and exports oil from Western Kazakhstan and Russian oil producers via the Black Sea. It calls itself the largest international oil transportation project.

- Its main shareholders are Russian oil pipeline monopoly Transneft with 24%, Kazakhstan's KazMunayGas (19%), Chevron Caspian Pipeline Consortium Company (15%) LUKARCO B.V (12.5%), Mobil Caspian Pipeline Company (7.5%) CPC Company (7%) and Rosneft-Shell Caspian Ventures Limited (7.5%). - CPC is the route for more than two-thirds of Kazakhstan's total oil exports. It shipped 60.7 million tonnes in 2021.

- The CPC project has been heavily supported since its inception in the 1990s by the United States as a major addition to global supply and diversification away from Russia. - Kazakhstan has said it would be able to re-route only about 16 million tonnes for exports from CPC if it needed to do so.

- Possible alternative routes for Kazakhstan's oil include transit via Russian ports, pipeline exports to China, and supplies to Azerbaijan's Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan system and Georgia's ports, but all the destinations have limited capacity and multiply transport costs for shippers. - CPC plans to expand its annual capacity to 80 million tonnes (1.6 million bpd) from 67 million tonnes.

- CPC limited oil loadings from its terminal in March after two of its three single mooring points (SPMs) sustained storm damage. - CPC will pay shareholders about $586 million - equivalent to more than 42 billion roubles - in dividends for 2021.

