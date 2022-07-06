UK PM Johnson says it wouldn't be responsible to resign now
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied further calls for him to step down amid a wave of government resignations, arguing it wouldn't "responsible" for him to quit right now in light of pressing domestic issues and the war in Ukraine. "I look at the the issues that this country faces ...
Reuters | London | Updated: 06-07-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied further calls for him to step down amid a wave of government resignations, arguing it wouldn't "responsible" for him to quit right now in light of pressing domestic issues and the war in Ukraine.
"I look at the the issues that this country faces ... I look at the biggest war in Europe for 80 years," Johnson said, speaking to a parliamentary panel. "And I cannot, for the life of me, see how it is responsible just to walk away from that."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Europe
- Johnson
- British
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
VVDN expands its operations in Europe, focusing on revenue of $500 Mn in next 3 years
Cricket-New Zealand call up former Dutch all-rounder Rippon for European tour
European shares extend rebound as chemical, commodity stocks gain
Chemical, commodity shares drive gains in European stocks
EXPLAINER: What's next after Russia reduced gas to Europe?