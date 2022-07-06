UK PM Johnson says it wouldn't be responsible to resign now

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defied further calls for him to step down amid a wave of government resignations, arguing it wouldn't "responsible" for him to quit right now in light of pressing domestic issues and the war in Ukraine.

"I look at the the issues that this country faces ... I look at the biggest war in Europe for 80 years," Johnson said, speaking to a parliamentary panel. "And I cannot, for the life of me, see how it is responsible just to walk away from that."

