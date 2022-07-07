EDF nationalisation will help France secure energy independence - Le Maire

Making sure France maintains its independence on energy matters and can produce an increased amount of decarbonized power has no price, which is why re-nationalizing EDF is the right move, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

"It's a strategic, strong, and necessary decision for the country", Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.

