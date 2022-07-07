EDF nationalisation will help France secure energy independence - Le Maire
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-07-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 11:53 IST
- Country:
- France
Making sure France maintains its independence on energy matters and can produce an increased amount of decarbonized power has no price, which is why re-nationalizing EDF is the right move, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.
"It's a strategic, strong, and necessary decision for the country", Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
French minister Beaune: against any alliance with Le Pen's far right party
France is facing a new COVID-19 wave - French vaccination chief
Macron to break silence as French opposition parties play hardball
Top French official accused of rape during gynecology exams
French Development Agency commits Rs 20,000 crore investments in India