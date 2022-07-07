Petroecuador lifts force majeure on flagship Oriente crude - document

Left Menu

In a notification to clients this week signed by International Trade Manager Pablo Noboa, Petroecuador said it would lift the force majeure on Oriente with immediate effect. The company added that operations linked to its Napo crude production had also been affected by protests, which will require the rescheduling of some cargoes originally planned to be exported in July.

Ecuador's state-run oil firm Petroecuador has lifted the force majeure declaration it enforced over exports of its flagship crude Oriente following the end of anti-government protests last week, it said in a notification to clients seen by Reuters. Protests in the country erupted on June 13 and ran for more than a fortnight, leaving eight dead and severely impacting Ecuador's oil industry, its main source of income. Demonstrators forced fuel price cuts and legal reforms in the oil and mining industries.

The protests, led by indigenous leaders, cut the Andean country's oil output by half of the 500,000 barrel-per-day pre-conflict level, and motivated a wide force majeure declaration, ultimately enforced over Petroecuador's Oriente crude exports. In a notification to clients this week signed by International Trade Manager Pablo Noboa, Petroecuador said it would lift the force majeure on Oriente with immediate effect.

The company added that operations linked to its Napo crude production had also been affected by protests, which will require the rescheduling of some cargoes originally planned to be exported in July. "Once the force majeure has been overcome, we will officially notify parties to coordinate the operational restart and rescheduling," said the document.

The company's general manager Italo Cedeno last week said Petroecuador was hoping to preserve key customers including U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum after negotiating the cargo rescheduling. According to Ecuador's energy ministry, oil output on Wednesday reached 97% of pre-protest levels.

President Guillermo Lasso on Tuesday appointed Pablo Arosemena as the Andean country's new economy and finance minister following the resignation of Simon Cueva, while also naming new ministers for transport, and urban development and housing.

