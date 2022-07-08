Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: 6 killed, 10 hurt as bus rammed into parked lorry

At least six people were killed and over 10 injured after a bus allegedly rammed into a stationary lorry in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu on Friday, police said.

ANI | Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 08-07-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 11:48 IST
Bus allegedly rammed into parked lorry in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At least six people were killed and over 10 injured after a bus allegedly rammed into a stationary lorry in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu on Friday, police said. According to Chengalpattu district police, the bus was travelling to Chidambaram town from Chennai on the Trichy highway.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police have started to clear the traffic.

The investigation into the matter is going on. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

