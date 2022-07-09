Delhi: Man held for harassing woman at Metro station

Left Menu

A man was arrested at the IP Extension metro station for allegedly harassing and molesting a primary school teacher in the national capital on Thursday, the DCP Metro informed.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 20:32 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested at the IP Extension metro station for allegedly harassing and molesting a primary school teacher in the national capital on Thursday, the DCP Metro informed. The accused, who disclosed himself as Rajesh Chand Meena and a resident of Delhi's Kalyanpuri, was arrested on the basis of a PCR call received on July 7 regarding the complaint of eve-teasing from the station controller of IP Extension metro station, police said on Saturday.

"During the enquiry, the lady informed us that she works as a primary teacher in Delhi school. She headed to the MCD office, she noticed someone following her. When she entered the IP Extension metro station, she found the same man there, and inside the lift, where he molested her and threatened her for death if she disclosed the matter to anybody," the DCP Metro informed. Sustained interrogation of accused Meena surfaced that he used to chase and harass the complainant earlier also and she had complained about him many times before.

"Approximately a year and a half ago, she complained in the department as well as in the police station, in which the accused had promised to never harass or trace her in the future," the police said quoting the victim. The Yamuna Depot Metro police have registered a case against the accused under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (Sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 354 D (Stalking), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

Besides his name, Meena also disclosed that he was working as a primary teacher in Gokulpuri, Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

