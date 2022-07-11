United States supports Canada's decision to return turbine to Germany
The United States supports Canada's decision to return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the State Department said on Monday, a move aimed at ensuring continued flows of energy to Europe amid shortages that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"In the short term, the turbine will allow Germany and other European countries to replenish their gas reserves, increasing their energy security and resiliency and countering Russia's efforts to weaponize energy," department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.
