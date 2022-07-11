Left Menu

United States supports Canada's decision to return turbine to Germany

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 17:52 IST
Ned Price Image Credit: Twitter(@nedprice)
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States supports Canada's decision to return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, the State Department said on Monday, a move aimed at ensuring continued flows of energy to Europe amid shortages that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"In the short term, the turbine will allow Germany and other European countries to replenish their gas reserves, increasing their energy security and resiliency and countering Russia's efforts to weaponize energy," department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

