OPEC could take 'further steps' on oil output, White House official says

On the trip, "We will convey our general view…that we believe that there needs to be adequate supply in the global market to protect the global economy and to protect the American consumer at the pump," Sullivan added. Biden will make a stop in Saudi Arabia, pushing energy policy into the spotlight as the United States and other countries face soaring fuel prices that are driving up inflation.

OPEC countries have capacity to take "further steps," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Monday, when asked about the U.S. view of the group's ability increase oil production.

"There is a capacity for further steps that can be taken," he said, ahead of U.S. President Joe Biden's trip this week to the Middle East, and after some countries, including Saudi Arabia, have said they are limited in how much they can increase production. On the trip, "We will convey our general view…that we believe that there needs to be adequate supply in the global market to protect the global economy and to protect the American consumer at the pump," Sullivan added.

Biden will make a stop in Saudi Arabia, pushing energy policy into the spotlight as the United States and other countries face soaring fuel prices that are driving up inflation. Sullivan did note that U.S. officials would discuss energy security with leaders from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries during the trip.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

