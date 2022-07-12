PM Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport

Left Menu

With an aim to boost infrastructure development, enhance connectivity and give an impetus to ease of living in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Deoghar Airport and other development projects in the city on Tuesday.

ANI | Deoghar (Jharkhand) | Updated: 12-07-2022 14:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Deoghar Airport (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
With an aim to boost infrastructure development, enhance connectivity and give an impetus to ease of living in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Deoghar Airport and other development projects in the city on Tuesday. The development projects in Deoghar have been listed as worth more than Rs 16,800 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi highlighted that the development projects will improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state. "We had dreamt of Deoghar airport for a long time, it's being fulfilled now. These projects will make the lives of people easy. The development projects worth Rs 16,800 crores will improve connectivity, tourism and trade prospects of the state," said PM Modi.

He also stressed that the projects will also help the adjoining states to grow. "Not only Jharkhand, but these projects will also benefit the several areas of Bihar and West Bengal," he added.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was also present at the event, said that the projects were a matter of pride for the people. "The dream of this airport which was visioned in 2010 has been fulfilled by PM Modi. It's a matter of pride for us," said Soren.

The airport worth Rs 400 crores was inaugurated to pace up the direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, which is an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakh passengers annually. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

