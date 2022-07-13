Left Menu

Ukrainian group to sue Canada for returning Nord Stream 1 turbine

A group representing the Ukrainian diaspora said on Tuesday it was seeking a judicial review of the Canadian government's decision to return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline.

A group representing the Ukrainian diaspora said on Tuesday it was seeking a judicial review of the Canadian government's decision to return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline. The Canadian government on Saturday said it was issuing a "time-limited and revocable permit" to exempt the return of turbines from its Russian sanctions as Europe seeks continued energy flows until it can end its dependency on Russian gas.

Ukraine's energy and foreign ministries said on Sunday the decision amounted to adjusting sanctions imposed on Moscow "to the whims of Russia" and called for it to be reversed. Russia last month cited the delayed return of the turbine, which Germany's Siemens Energy has been servicing in Canada, as the reason behind its reduction of flows to 40% of capacity through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany.

"This exemption to the sanctions regime against Russia is totally unacceptable," the Ukrainian World Congress said in a statement. "There are real alternatives to Germany’s gas needs, including buying through Ukraine’s pipeline." The Ukrainian World Congress said it had filed a notice of application for judicial review to the Federal Court and was requesting "a declaration that the decision to provide a permit to Siemens was unreasonable and unauthorized and an order quashing the permit."

Canada's defense ministry did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from Reuters.

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

