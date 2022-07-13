Left Menu

Gehlot extends rebate on interest and penalty on outstanding water bills until Sep 30

Now, to give the maximum benefit of this scheme to the people of the state, the time period of exemption has now been extended till 30th September 2022.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:22 IST
Gehlot extends rebate on interest and penalty on outstanding water bills until Sep 30
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to extend the scheme to provide a 100 percent rebate in interest and penalty for clearing outstanding water bills until September 30, a release said on Wednesday.

The exemption has been extended till September 30, 2022, which was June 30, 2022, earlier.

All consumers will be eligible for the said discount, an official statement said Wednesday.

The state government in the budget for 2022-23 had announced giving a 100 percent rebate in interest and penalty for depositing the outstanding water bills up to December 31, 2021, in a lump sum. The period of this exemption was till March 31, 2022, and then it was decided to extend the period of exemption till June 30, 2022. Now, to give the maximum benefit of this scheme to the people of the state, the period of exemption has been extended till 30th September 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022