Gehlot extends rebate on interest and penalty on outstanding water bills until Sep 30

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a proposal to extend the scheme to provide a 100 percent rebate in interest and penalty for clearing outstanding water bills until September 30, a release said on Wednesday.

The exemption has been extended till September 30, 2022, which was June 30, 2022, earlier.

All consumers will be eligible for the said discount, an official statement said Wednesday.

The state government in the budget for 2022-23 had announced giving a 100 percent rebate in interest and penalty for depositing the outstanding water bills up to December 31, 2021, in a lump sum. The period of this exemption was till March 31, 2022, and then it was decided to extend the period of exemption till June 30, 2022. Now, to give the maximum benefit of this scheme to the people of the state, the period of exemption has been extended till 30th September 2022.

