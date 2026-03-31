CPI(M) Accuses Congress-BJP Collusion in Kerala's Electoral Battles
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan accused the BJP of colluding with the Congress to win seats in Kerala. Citing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Thrissur, he claimed Congress' support enabled the BJP victory. He dismissed allegations of LDF alliances with communal parties, asserting LDF's commitment against communalism.
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M V Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary, alleged that the BJP's electoral success in Kerala hinges on Congress support. He referenced the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, declaring that the BJP's Suresh Gopi secured victory over Thrissur with Congress backing.
Govindan reported a reduction of 84,000 votes for Congress during the elections, while the BJP candidate gained by 74,000 votes. Despite these claims, he noted an increase in the LDF's vote bank.
Addressing alleged alliances between the UDF and communal entities, he reiterated the LDF's opposition to communalism and critiqued the opposition for sidelining development in campaigns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- CPI(M)
- Kerala elections
- BJP
- Congress
- Suresh Gopi
- Thrissur
- LDF
- communalism
- Govindan
- UDF
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