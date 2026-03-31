Left Menu

CPI(M) Accuses Congress-BJP Collusion in Kerala's Electoral Battles

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan accused the BJP of colluding with the Congress to win seats in Kerala. Citing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Thrissur, he claimed Congress' support enabled the BJP victory. He dismissed allegations of LDF alliances with communal parties, asserting LDF's commitment against communalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 31-03-2026 16:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 16:39 IST
CPI(M) Accuses Congress-BJP Collusion in Kerala's Electoral Battles
M V Govindan
  • Country:
  • India

M V Govindan, CPI(M) state secretary, alleged that the BJP's electoral success in Kerala hinges on Congress support. He referenced the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, declaring that the BJP's Suresh Gopi secured victory over Thrissur with Congress backing.

Govindan reported a reduction of 84,000 votes for Congress during the elections, while the BJP candidate gained by 74,000 votes. Despite these claims, he noted an increase in the LDF's vote bank.

Addressing alleged alliances between the UDF and communal entities, he reiterated the LDF's opposition to communalism and critiqued the opposition for sidelining development in campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Blocks Israeli Airspace Usage Amidst Iran Conflict

France Blocks Israeli Airspace Usage Amidst Iran Conflict

 France
2
Leander Paes: A Sporting Legend's Political Transition

Leander Paes: A Sporting Legend's Political Transition

 India
3
Canada's January GDP: A Modest Economic Resurgence Amidst Challenges

Canada's January GDP: A Modest Economic Resurgence Amidst Challenges

 Global
4
Shocking Autorickshaw Assault in Palghar: Child Critically Injured

Shocking Autorickshaw Assault in Palghar: Child Critically Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026