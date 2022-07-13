Left Menu

DWS, Nelson Mandela Bay embark on public water saving campaign

The municipality launched a public water awareness campaign on Wednesday to encourage residents to use water sparingly in order to push back 'Day Zero'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 13-07-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 20:44 IST
DWS, Nelson Mandela Bay embark on public water saving campaign
According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, the metro has not experienced any significant rainfall for the past seven years and this has led to water levels dropping alarmingly low.  Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), in conjunction with Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Municipality (NMBMM), has embarked on a public water saving campaign to ensure that there is adequate water for everyone in the area.

The municipality launched a public water awareness campaign on Wednesday to encourage residents to use water sparingly in order to push back 'Day Zero'.

During the campaign launch held at 12 of the busiest intersections in the city, which dominated morning traffic, motorists and pedestrians were implored to reduce water consumption immediately and utilise 50 litres of water per person per day.

A total of 90 water ambassadors employed by the city put up 70 hanging boards and disseminated approximately 40 000 leaflets containing information, such as 'We have a problem; together we can turn it around; #EveryDropCounts; # SaveWaterNow; #PushBackDayZero and 50 litres per person per day'.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Executive Mayor, Eugene Johnson, who also joined the team of water ambassadors in conscientising residents about the water crisis in the area, urged water users to adhere to strict water saving measures.

"We are faced with a dire predicament and we all need to come to the party. If we don't save water now, our taps are soon going to run dry. Let us do our utmost to keep our water utilisation to a maximum of 50 litres per day per person," Johnson warned.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation, the metro has not experienced any significant rainfall for the past seven years and this has led to water levels dropping alarmingly low.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
3
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022