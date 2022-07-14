Delhi minister Gautam asks officials to ensure elderly get timely pension

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday directed officials to ensure that the elderly get their pension on time.

He also asked the district magistrates of northeast and Shahdara districts to resolve complaints regarding the issuance of caste certificates. At a meeting with senior officers at the Delhi Secretariat, the minister instructed the officials to ensure the elderly, especially differently-abled, and the families of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 get their pension on time, a statement said.

The Delhi government gives a pension of Rs 2,000 per month to the elderly aged between 60 and 69 years. Those aged 70 years and above get a pension of Rs 2,500 per month. About 4.22 lakh elderly people in Delhi avail the benefit of the pension scheme. PTI GVS SRY

