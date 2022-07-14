Left Menu

Delhi minister Gautam asks officials to ensure elderly get timely pension

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday directed officials to ensure that the elderly get their pension on time.He also asked the district magistrates of northeast and Shahdara districts to resolve complaints regarding the issuance of caste certificates.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-07-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2022 23:20 IST
Delhi minister Gautam asks officials to ensure elderly get timely pension
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@AdvRajendraPal)
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Thursday directed officials to ensure that the elderly get their pension on time.

He also asked the district magistrates of northeast and Shahdara districts to resolve complaints regarding the issuance of caste certificates. At a meeting with senior officers at the Delhi Secretariat, the minister instructed the officials to ensure the elderly, especially differently-abled, and the families of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 get their pension on time, a statement said.

The Delhi government gives a pension of Rs 2,000 per month to the elderly aged between 60 and 69 years. Those aged 70 years and above get a pension of Rs 2,500 per month. About 4.22 lakh elderly people in Delhi avail the benefit of the pension scheme. PTI GVS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

Horse racing-Harness race horse drowns at Ohio track after competing

 Global
2
Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk around them

Astronomers discover two rare binary star systems with remarkable disk aroun...

 Canada
3
FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

FEATURE-Startups eye metaverse, NFTs, to solve Africa's economic woes

 Global
4
Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

Haiti demonstrators block Port-au-Prince roads to protest fuel shortages

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022