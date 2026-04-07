Delhi Drenched: Thunderstorms Bring Welcome Relief
Heavy rain and thunderstorms hit Delhi as the India Meteorological Department issues an orange alert. The city experienced intermittent showers, recording rainfall that lowered the maximum temperature to 28.8°C, significantly below the norm. The weather office predicts further thunderstorms with rain for Wednesday.
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Heavy rain and thunderstorms swept through Delhi on Tuesday night, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an orange alert. The city saw continuous rain throughout the day, yet welcomed the cooler temperatures.
The IMD reports that between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., key areas such as Safdarjung and Lodhi Road received 3 mm of rainfall each, while Palam and Ridge saw 2.1 mm each. Ayanagar recorded 2 mm during the same period.
With the mercury dropping to 28.8 degrees Celsius, the city experienced a notable decrease in temperature compared to average readings, reminiscent of a similar dip earlier this April. The IMD has warned of more thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall expected on Wednesday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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