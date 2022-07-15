Libya's Tripoli-appointed NOC chief lifts force majeure on exports
Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 15-07-2022 23:22 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 23:16 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Libya's National Oil Corporation has lifted force majeure on all oil fields and ports after an agreement with groups involved in a blockade, the state producer's government-installed chief said on Friday.
The Government of National Unity appointed Farhat Bengdara as NOC head on Tuesday but the eastern-based parliament and Mustafa Sanalla, who has led the company since 2014, have rejected the appointment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Farhat Bengdara
- parliament
- eastern
- Mustafa Sanalla
- Libya
- National Oil Corporation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WHO scaling up operations on acute food insecurity in eastern Africa
Libyan parliament speaker declares eastern central bank head as overall governor
Protesters break into Libya's parliament building in Tobruk -witnesses
Protesters storm into parliament building in eastern Libya
UK Parliament honours AIIA Director Tanuja Nesari with Ayurveda Ratna award