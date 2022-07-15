Libya's Tripoli-appointed NOC chief lifts force majeure on exports

Libya's National Oil Corporation has lifted force majeure on all oil fields and ports after an agreement with groups involved in a blockade, the state producer's government-installed chief said on Friday.

The Government of National Unity appointed Farhat Bengdara as NOC head on Tuesday but the eastern-based parliament and Mustafa Sanalla, who has led the company since 2014, have rejected the appointment.

