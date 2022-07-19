Yellen says U.S. will impose harsh consequences on countries abusing global economic order

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the United States will impose harsh consequences on those countries that abuse or break international economic order. "Economic integration has been weaponized by Russia," she said, calling for all responsible countries to unite in opposition to Russia's war in Ukraine.

She said she was heartened by conversations with Korean counterparts on a proposed cap on Russian oil price while visiting South Korea, the final leg of her 11-day visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

