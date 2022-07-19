Left Menu

Yellen says U.S. will impose harsh consequences on countries abusing global economic order

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 19-07-2022 07:24 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 07:24 IST
Yellen says U.S. will impose harsh consequences on countries abusing global economic order
  • Country:
  • South Korea

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday that the United States will impose harsh consequences on those countries that abuse or break international economic order. "Economic integration has been weaponized by Russia," she said, calling for all responsible countries to unite in opposition to Russia's war in Ukraine.

She said she was heartened by conversations with Korean counterparts on a proposed cap on Russian oil price while visiting South Korea, the final leg of her 11-day visit to the Indo-Pacific region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada
4
Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

Russia's Gazprom declares force majeure on gas supplies to Europe

United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022