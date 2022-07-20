Left Menu

Full cut-off of Russian gas a likely scenario, EU's von der Leyen says

A full cut-off of Russian gas flows to Europe is "a likely scenario", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday as the EU executive proposed a voluntary target for member states to cut gas use by 15% until March. "Russia is blackmailing us.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-07-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 16:14 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
A full cut-off of Russian gas flows to Europe is "a likely scenario", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday as the EU executive proposed a voluntary target for member states to cut gas use by 15% until March.

"Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it's a partial, major cut-off of Russian gas or a total cut-off of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready," von der Leyen told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

