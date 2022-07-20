Full cut-off of Russian gas a likely scenario, EU's von der Leyen says
A full cut-off of Russian gas flows to Europe is "a likely scenario", European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday as the EU executive proposed a voluntary target for member states to cut gas use by 15% until March. "Russia is blackmailing us.
"Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it's a partial, major cut-off of Russian gas or a total cut-off of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready," von der Leyen told a news conference.
"Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon. And therefore, in any event, whether it's a partial, major cut-off of Russian gas or a total cut-off of Russian gas, Europe needs to be ready," von der Leyen told a news conference.
